Reds-Brewers game washed out by heavy rain in Cincy, rescheduled for Aug. 30

The finale of the Cincinnati Reds series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon has been postponed because of heavy rain in Cincinnati

Credit: AP

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of the Cincinnati Reds series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon was postponed because of heavy rain in Cincinnati.

The game will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader on Aug. 30.

Wednesday night's game was delayed by nearly two hours and then played in a steady rain throughout.

The Brewers won 7-2 behind a two-run homer by Christian Yelich and four solid innings from Wade Miley, who came off the disabled list to start.

Miley, who pitched a no-hitter for the Reds in 2021, began the season on the injured list with shoulder problems.

The Brewers won 9-5 on Tuesday night, and the Reds took the Monday opener 10-8.

Milwaukee moves on for a weekend series in Baltimore. The Reds begin a series Friday with the reeling White Sox in Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

