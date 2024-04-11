Reds-Brewers game washed out by heavy rain in Cincy, rescheduled for Aug. 30

Wednesday night's game was delayed by nearly two hours and then played in a steady rain throughout.

The Brewers won 7-2 behind a two-run homer by Christian Yelich and four solid innings from Wade Miley, who came off the disabled list to start.

Miley, who pitched a no-hitter for the Reds in 2021, began the season on the injured list with shoulder problems.

The Brewers won 9-5 on Tuesday night, and the Reds took the Monday opener 10-8.

Milwaukee moves on for a weekend series in Baltimore. The Reds begin a series Friday with the reeling White Sox in Chicago.

