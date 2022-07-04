journal-news logo
Reds begin 3-game series with the Mets

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday

New York Mets (49-30, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Cincinnati has a 13-25 record at home and a 27-51 record overall. The Reds have a 6-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 23-17 in road games and 49-30 overall. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .399.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .257 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 14-for-33 with a double over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs while slugging .545. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

