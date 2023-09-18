Reds begin 3-game series against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (79-71, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Reds: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -145, Reds +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 78-73 record overall and a 36-39 record in home games. The Reds have a 56-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 36-39 record on the road and a 79-71 record overall. The Twins have a 44-18 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits (31 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 12-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 22 home runs while slugging .478. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Maile: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.