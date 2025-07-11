Reds beat Marlins 6-0, earn split in four-game series

Steer's solo home run, his 11th of the season, made the score 2-0 in the second.

Cal Quantrill retired 11 straight following Steer's homer, but the Reds loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth.

Lodolo (6-6) allowed only three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It’s the seventh time this season that the Reds’ lefty allowed one run or fewer.

De La Cruz singled in a run and TJ Friedl raced home on a throwing error by right fielder Dane Myers to make it 4-0 in the sixth. Hays followed with a two-run single.

Quantrill (3-8) pitched five-plus innings and allowed five earned runs, the most since April 19 when he allowed seven at Philadelphia.

The Marlins had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh, but Graham Ashcraft got pinch-hitter Liam Hicks to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Reds haven't been swept in 30 series this season. It marks their longest streak of consecutive series without being swept to open a season since 1989.

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (3-3, 3.33 ERA) will start Friday at Baltimore. The Orioles have not named a starter. Reds RHP Chase Burns (0-1, 8.10) will oppose Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-10, 5.84) on Friday.

