Reds beat Marlins 6-0, earn split in four-game series

By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer homered and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Thursday to earn a split in the four-game series.

Elly De La Cruz singled for his 100th hit of the season, stole second, and scored on Austin Hays' single to put Cincinnati ahead 1-0 in the first.

Steer's solo home run, his 11th of the season, made the score 2-0 in the second.

Cal Quantrill retired 11 straight following Steer's homer, but the Reds loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth.

Lodolo (6-6) allowed only three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It’s the seventh time this season that the Reds’ lefty allowed one run or fewer.

De La Cruz singled in a run and TJ Friedl raced home on a throwing error by right fielder Dane Myers to make it 4-0 in the sixth. Hays followed with a two-run single.

Quantrill (3-8) pitched five-plus innings and allowed five earned runs, the most since April 19 when he allowed seven at Philadelphia.

Key moment

The Marlins had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh, but Graham Ashcraft got pinch-hitter Liam Hicks to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

The Reds haven't been swept in 30 series this season. It marks their longest streak of consecutive series without being swept to open a season since 1989.

Up next

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (3-3, 3.33 ERA) will start Friday at Baltimore. The Orioles have not named a starter. Reds RHP Chase Burns (0-1, 8.10) will oppose Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-10, 5.84) on Friday.

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz rounds third base on his way home to score on an Austin Hays single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Cincinnati, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz slides safe at home plate to score on a single hit by Austin Hays during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Cincinnati, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Miami Marlins pitcher Cal Quantrill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

