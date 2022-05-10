Reds beat Brewers 10-5, win 2 straight for 1st time in '22

Luis Cessa (1-0) escaped the fifth before allowing two runs in the sixth. Alexis Diaz, Jeff Hoffman and Joel Kuhnel combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

TJ Friedl began the Reds' rally in the fifth with a run-scoring double. Drury followed by taking Woodruff deep to center to put Cincinnati ahead 5-3.

Woodruff allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Farmer snapped an 0-for-34 skid in the seventh with his first homer of the season, a three-run drive off Hoby Milner that made it 10-5.

Every Reds starter had at least one hit and scored a run, the first time Cincinnati has done that since June 22, 2007, against Seattle.

The Brewers had gone 22-11 at Great American Ball Park over the past four seasons, the best of any NL Central club.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder strain) has rehab starts scheduled on Tuesday and Sunday at Triple-A Louisville. INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list prior to Monday's game with an unspecified illness. The Reds have 14 players on the IL.

UP NEXT

Reds rookie right-hander Hunter Greene (1-4, 8.71 ERA) allowed a club record-tying five home runs at Milwaukee last Thursday. Freddy Peralta (1-1, 5.18) tossed five innings in the Brewers' 18-4 win over the Reds last Wednesday.

