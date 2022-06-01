Reds attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Red Sox

Boston is 23-27 overall and 12-14 at home. The Red Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has an 8-19 record on the road and a 17-31 record overall. The Reds are 13-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 11 home runs while slugging .605. Trevor Story is 7-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has eight home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .233 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 9-for-21 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .306 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Naquin: day-to-day (quadricep), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.