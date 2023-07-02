Reds and Padres meet in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (38-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-39, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD; Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .94 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has gone 22-21 at home and 44-39 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

San Diego has gone 18-23 on the road and 38-45 overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.86.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 34 extra base hits (19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs). Matt McLain is 13-for-44 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 15 home runs while slugging .502. Ha-Seong Kim is 11-for-37 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.