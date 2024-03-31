Reds and Nationals square off with series tied 1-1

The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Washington Nationals (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0); Reds: Nick Martinez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -179, Nationals +149; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati went 82-80 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Reds slugged .420 with a .746 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

Washington had a 71-91 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Nationals pitching staff put up a 5.03 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (the washington nationals placed inf nick senzel on the 10-day injured list.), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

