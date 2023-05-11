Reds and Mets play, winner secures 3-game series

Cincinnati has a 15-21 record overall and an 11-9 record in home games. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

New York has an 11-11 record in road games and an 18-19 record overall. The Mets are 13-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI while hitting .305 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-32 with a double, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has three doubles and 13 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (neck), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.