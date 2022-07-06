journal-news logo
Reds and Mets meet, winner takes 3-game series

By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series

New York Mets (50-31, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -172, Reds +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 14-26 at home and 28-52 overall. The Reds have gone 6-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 24-18 record on the road and a 50-31 record overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .262 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil ranks seventh on the Mets with a .319 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI. Starling Marte is 13-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

