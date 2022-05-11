Reds and Brewers meet, winner claims 3-game series

Cincinnati has gone 4-9 at home and 6-24 overall. The Reds have a 4-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 10-4 record at home and a 19-11 record overall. The Brewers have gone 6-3 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .274 batting average, and has seven doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-29 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has a .253 batting average to rank second on the Brewers, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. Christian Yelich is 11-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.