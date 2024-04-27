Reds aim to stop road skid, play the Rangers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -130, Reds +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 14-13 overall and 7-7 in home games. The Rangers have a 12-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 5-5 record in road games and a 14-12 record overall. The Reds have a 10-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with seven home runs while slugging .570. Marcus Semien is 10-for-43 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .299 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 9-for-39 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .167 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (illness), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.