Reds aim to stop 4-game skid, take on the Pirates

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds head into the matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of four games in a row

Cincinnati Reds (7-13, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (1-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -151, Reds +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 14-7 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 7-13 record overall and a 1-7 record in road games. The Reds are 6-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 13-for-37 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jason Vosler leads the Reds with three home runs while slugging .390. Spencer Steer is 11-for-32 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Reds: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

