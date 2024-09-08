Reds aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Mets

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -209, Reds +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the New York Mets.

New York has a 40-33 record at home and a 78-64 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Cincinnati has gone 32-36 on the road and 68-75 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 79 RBI while hitting .240 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 15-for-40 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 33 doubles, eight triples and 23 home runs for the Reds. Ty France is 14-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .246 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.