Reds aim to break skid in matchup with the Braves

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (1-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Reds +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing three straight games.

Atlanta has gone 10-5 at home and 16-18 overall. The Braves have gone 14-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 9-8 record in road games and an 18-18 record overall. The Reds have a 13-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .225 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 8-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 14-for-31 with two doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Tyler Callihan: day-to-day (broken arm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.