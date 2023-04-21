X

Reds aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Pirates

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates after losing three in a row

Cincinnati Reds (7-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -142, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 4-3 record in home games and a 13-7 record overall. The Pirates are 9-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 1-6 record on the road and a 7-12 record overall. The Reds are 1-6 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes has five doubles, a triple and a home run for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-29 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .318 batting average, and has seven doubles, a home run, 11 walks and eight RBI. Spencer Steer is 11-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

