Reds aim to break 6-game slide, play the Dodgers

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds look to stop their six-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-45, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -280, Reds +235; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to break their six-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati has a 23-45 record overall and a 12-22 record in home games. The Reds have gone 16-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 42-25 overall and 22-13 on the road. The Dodgers have a 29-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 16 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .286 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 10-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

