journal-news logo
X

Reds aim to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Cardinals

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds will aim to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (57-89, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-60, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -281, Reds +226; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to stop a three-game road skid when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 87-60 overall and 51-26 at home. The Cardinals are 66-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 57-89 overall and 28-46 on the road. The Reds have gone 32-71 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Cardinals are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 74 extra base hits (39 doubles and 35 home runs). Yadier Molina is 6-for-26 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 23 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Reds. Aristides Aquino is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 1-9, .179 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton considers rezoning streets to allow for parking lot
2
Hamilton considering water, wastewater rate increases
3
Talawanda leaders pleased with 2021-22 state school report card
4
Recent area high school grad wins thousands in welding school...
5
New large Koch Foods production building to bring more than 400 jobs...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top