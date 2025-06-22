Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 24-14 record in home games and a 42-35 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati is 19-21 on the road and 39-38 overall. The Reds have gone 30-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs while slugging .415. Alec Burleson is 16 for 42 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 14 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .265 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 10 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.