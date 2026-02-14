Reds agree to a minor league deal with 1B Nathaniel Lowe, invite him to big-league spring training

The Cincinnati Reds have signed veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league contract with an invite to major league camp in spring training, the team announced
news
1 hour ago
X

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league contract with an invite to major league camp in spring training, the team announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old Lowe split time between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season. He struggled with the Nationals but played well for the Red Sox down the stretch, batting .280 with two homers and 16 RBIs over 100 at-bats.

According to MLB.com, if Lowe makes the club out of camp, he would earn $1.75 million this season with a chance to reach $2 million with performance bonuses.

Lowe won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022.

He has a .264 average and 107 homers over a seven-year career with the Rangers, Nationals, Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Milford Twp. trustees to submit fire levy for May ballot
2
Hamilton man indicted for fraud, accused of stealing more than $120K...
3
Fairfield Chamber honors 3 businesses for making impact in city...
4
$750K bond set for suspect in Butler County sheriff’s deputy’s stabbing
5
Water dome will replace tube slide at West Chester’s Splash Park