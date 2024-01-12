Reds add to bullpen by signing left-hander Brent Suter, AP source says

The Cincinnati Reds dipped into the free agent pool again to bolster their bullpen, agreeing to terms with left-hander Brett Suter, a person familiar with the deal said Thursday night.

The 34-year-old Suter will receive $2.5 million in 2024 with a $3.5 million club option for 2025 and a $500,000 buyout, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal.