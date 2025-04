Reds activate Diaz, McLain and Hays off injured list ahead of series opener against Mariners

Diaz, who was dealing with a left hamstring strain since the start of spring training, made a pair of rehab appearances in Triple A Louisville last week. He was projected to be the team's closer going into the season, but Emilio Pagán has converted all four of his save opportunities and has a 1.23 ERA in eight games.

McLain missed last year with a shoulder injury but got off to a strong start this season with home runs in three of his first four games. He went on the IL retroactive to April 5 with a slight left hamstring strain after going 1 for 12 in four April games.

McLain will play second base and is batting second in Tuesday's game.

Hays will make his Reds debut at designated hitter and bat fifth. He missed the first 16 games with a left calf strain that occurred on the final day of spring training.

Hays signed a one-year, $5 million deal Cincinnati during the offseason after spending last season with Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise and infielder Noelvi Marte were optioned to Louisville to make way for McLain and Hays. Diaz takes the roster spot that opened after left-hander Sam Moll was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to left shoulder impingement.

