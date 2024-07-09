Reds acquire outfielder Austin Slater from Giants for left-handed reliever Alex Young

The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder Austin Slater and cash in a trade with San Francisco that sent left-handed reliever Alex Young to the Giants

1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder Austin Slater and cash in a trade with San Francisco that sent left-handed reliever Alex Young to the Giants.

Young was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after the swap was finalized late Sunday night, the Giants said.

The 31-year-old Slater will join a new team for the first time after he spent all eight of his major league seasons with San Francisco. He is batting .200 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season, and will provide added depth for Cincinnati.

Slater has dealt with injuries in recent years. He underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery last October and dealt with hamstring strains and a bout of vertigo last season, and he had a slow start this year but has been a reliable pinch-hitter.

Reds general manager Brad Meador told Cincinnati media the move "seemed to be a good fit for both teams.”

Young, 30, pitched just two innings over three appearances for the Reds this year. He previously played for the Giants in 2022 after being acquired from the Guardians and also with Arizona from 2019-2021 during parts of six big league seasons.

