Red Wings visit the Blue Jackets after Namestnikov's 2-goal game

The Red Wings are 19-27-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Adam Erne leads the team with 11 total goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 25 assists and has 42 points this season. Eric Robinson has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 23 total assists and has 25 points. Jakub Vrana has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (lower body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.