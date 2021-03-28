Red Wings score 3 in 3rd period to surge past Jackets 4-1

Roslovic tied the game 1-1 with 1:35 remaining in the second period when he tipped Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot out of mid-air and past Pickard. It was Roslovic’s sixth goal and snapped Pickard’s shutout streak of 66:42.

Svechnikov gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with 9:20 left in the first period when he beat Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the high slot as Svechnikov skated left to right. It was Svechnikov’s third goal.

NOTES: Detroit forward Bobby Ryan left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury. ... Roslovic’s goal was his first point in four games.

UP NEXT:

Blue Jackets: at Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Red Wings: at Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (37) reacts after a goal by center Michael Rasmussen (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Christian Djoos (44) passes the puck away form Columbus Blue Jackets center Kevin Stenlund (11) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio