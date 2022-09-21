Red Sox try to sweep 2-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati is 29-44 at home and 58-90 overall. The Reds have a 37-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston is 72-75 overall and 35-38 on the road. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with 12 home runs while slugging .384. Aristides Aquino is 8-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 39 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 84 RBI for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .203 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: day-to-day (undisclosed), Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.