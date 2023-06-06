Red Sox look to break losing streak in game against the Guardians

Cleveland has gone 12-15 in home games and 27-32 overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.81.

Boston has a 30-30 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The Red Sox have gone 26-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .261 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 13-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 49 RBI for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 11-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Amed Rosario: day-to-day (knee), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.