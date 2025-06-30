Red Sox host the Reds in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (7-4, 2.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -189, Reds +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series.

Boston has a 41-44 record overall and a 23-19 record at home. The Red Sox are 21-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 20-21 in road games and 44-40 overall. The Reds have a 23-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has five home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 10 for 38 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 18 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 17 for 40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly: day-to-day (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.