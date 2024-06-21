Red Sox bring 5-game win streak into game against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -113, Red Sox -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 35-39 overall and 18-19 at home. The Reds have a 22-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston is 22-15 in road games and 40-35 overall. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 8-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .278 for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 17-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.