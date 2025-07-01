Red Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (7-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Reds -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Boston has a 24-19 record at home and a 42-44 record overall. The Red Sox have a 31-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 20-22 in road games and 44-41 overall. The Reds have a 34-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox with 16 home runs while slugging .496. Ceddanne Rafaela is 11 for 37 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl has a .283 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Elly De La Cruz is 16 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .262 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.