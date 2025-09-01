Red Sox begin 3-game series with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Parker Messick (1-0, 0.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -151, Guardians +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Boston is 42-27 at home and 76-62 overall. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.69.

Cleveland is 68-67 overall and 33-34 on the road. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ceddanne Rafaela has 29 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 12 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Guardians. Nolan Jones is 8 for 28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Guardians: 4-6, .163 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: day-to-day (hand), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.