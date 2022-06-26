Red Sox beat Guardians 8-3 for sweep, winning streak at 7

Christian Vázquez had an RBI double in the fourth and Rafael Devers added a run-scoring double in the seventh.

A throwing error by second baseman Andrés Giménez scored a run in the third and a low throw by Giménez on a potential inning-ending double play in the fourth led to another run.

Aaron Civale (2-4) allowed three runs, eight hits and three walks over four innings in his second start since missing a month with left glute tightness.

Gonzalez and Miller drove in runs for Cleveland. which has eight runs in the last four games.

THE PLAN

Duran and closer Tanner Houck, who pitched the ninth in a non-save situation, will not accompany the team to Toronto for its series against the Blue Jays because they aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19. Houck will throw batting practice to Duran at Fenway Park this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (broken right rib) will make a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday. He struck out six over 2 2/3 innings for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in his second rehab outing Saturday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Connor Seabold will start Monday's series opener in his second major league appearance.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA) will start Monday after giving up three homers in 4 1/3 innings at Target Field last week.

