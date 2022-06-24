Real Salt Lake plays the Columbus Crew after shutout win

The Crew are 1-2-4 in road games. The Crew are 2-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justen Glad has scored three goals for RSL. Maikel Chang has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Crew: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Artur (injured), Yaw Yeboah (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured).

