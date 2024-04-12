Real Salt Lake hosts the Columbus Crew in non-conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Real Salt Lake +123, Columbus +201, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and the Columbus Crew meet in non-conference action.

RSL is 2-1-0 at home. RSL is third in the Western Conference drawing 40 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The Crew are 0-1-2 in road games. The Crew rank sixth in the MLS allowing seven goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has scored six goals with one assist for RSL. Andres Gomez has two goals and three assists.

Cucho Hernandez has three goals and one assist for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Fidel Barajas (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Matt Crooks (injured).

Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.