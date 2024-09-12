Rays try to stop 3-game road skid, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -141, Rays +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to the Cleveland Guardians looking to break a three-game road slide.

Cleveland has gone 43-25 in home games and 84-62 overall. The Guardians are 60-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has gone 34-37 on the road and 71-75 overall. The Rays are 42-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 106 RBI for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 15-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 65 RBI for the Rays. Jonny Deluca is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Ben Lively: day-to-day (thigh), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (elbow), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.