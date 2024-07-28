Rays score twice in the 8th for 2-1 victory over the Reds

Cruz struck out Amed Rosario, but catcher Austin Wynns could not handle the pitch and pinch runner Jose Caballero scored to tie the game. Lucas Sims came in to replace Cruz and walked Richie Palacios to score Lowe and give the Rays the 2-1 lead.

Garrett Cleavinger (7-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Pete Fairbanks earned his 20th save of the season.

Reds starter Hunter Greene gave up just two hits in seven scoreless innings. He had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings before Lowe hit a single to right field. Greene struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.

Wynns had an RBI single in the second inning that scored Stuart Fairchild after he reached on one of the Rays’ three errors. On the play, Wynns got caught up trying to extend the single into a double and Santiago Espinal was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz had three hits and four stolen bases, giving him 55 this season. He also reached base on an error in the eighth inning and was also thrown out trying to extend a single into a double in the third inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Left-hander Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is expected to start Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. ... Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (right flexor strain) pitched two scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham on Saturday and could return to the Rays as a reliever in August.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.83 ERA) will start for the Reds against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Springs will make his season debut against the Marlins on Tuesday.

