Rays and Guardians square off in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (8-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (5-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay has a 47-48 record overall and a 26-27 record in home games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has gone 28-25 on the road and 58-36 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 15 home runs while slugging .463. Jose Caballero is 9-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.