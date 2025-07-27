Rays aim to stop 6-game road skid, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (8-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Reds -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 30-22 record at home and a 55-50 record overall. The Reds have a 26-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 22-24 record in road games and a 53-52 record overall. The Rays have gone 35-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 22 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 10 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Aranda has a .315 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 21 doubles and 11 home runs. Chandler Simpson is 12 for 40 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rays: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Bryan Baker: day-to-day (calf), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (foot), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.