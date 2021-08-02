journal-news logo
X

Ray expected to start as Toronto hosts Cleveland

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Eli Morgan on Monday and the Blue Jays are expected to counter with Robbie Ray

Cleveland Indians (51-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -289, Indians +236; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 33, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Indians are 25-28 on the road. Cleveland is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Myles Straw with an average of .261.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Emmanuel Clase earned his third victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Tyler Chatwood registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 83 RBIs and is batting .327.

Rosario leads the Indians with 93 hits and has 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .273 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Indians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top