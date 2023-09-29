Ravens rule out WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman for game at Cleveland

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out injured wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman for Sunday’s game at Cleveland

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
23 minutes ago
X

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Just as their running back group becomes a little healthier, the Baltimore Ravens suddenly have big concerns at wide receiver.

The Ravens ruled out Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) for Sunday's game at Cleveland. That takes out two of Lamar Jackson's top targets, although rookie receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews are healthy.

Running back Gus Edwards, who was evaluated for a concussion after leaving last weekend's game, has been a full participant at practice all week, and Justice Hill (foot) was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

The Ravens also ruled out cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and linebackers David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle). Tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was back at practice earlier in the week following a knee injury, did not practice Friday and is doubtful.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Court rules Banned Lakota board member can attend meetings
2
Federal judge dismisses porn charges after Fairfield man jailed 7 years
3
Middletown police arrest man driving stolen vehicle after pursuit
4
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown
5
In the Game entertainment center in Liberty Twp. for every age
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top