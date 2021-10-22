journal-news logo
X

Ravens rule out Murray, Watkins for Cincinnati game

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Alohi Gilman (32) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Caption
Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Alohi Gilman (32) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

news
48 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Murray has an ankle injury from last weekend's win over the Chargers. Watkins missed that game and still has a thigh issue.

Center Bradley Bozeman (back), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) are questionable after being limited in practice this week.

For Cincinnati, cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
What they’re saying: Middletown residents react to proposed $1.3...
3
Police: Middletown church vandalized causing thousands of dollars in...
4
Man dies of stab wound in Hanover Twp.; sheriff’s office questioning...
5
Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters win round on ‘The Voice,’ a Fairfield...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top