Ravens put linebacker David Ojabo on injured reserve with ankle and knee problems

The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker David Ojabo on injured reserve with ankle and knee problems
43 minutes ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker David Ojabo on injured reserve Saturday with ankle and knee problems.

The Ravens also announced that they signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster and elevated running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad before Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Baltimore drafted Ojabo in the second round out of Michigan in 2022, when he was coming off an Achilles tendon injury. He made it back toward the end of last year, but now he's dealing with more injuries after playing in the first three games of the season.

