Raptors face the Cavaliers on 5-game win streak

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Toronto plays Cleveland looking to extend its five-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its five-game win streak going when the Raptors take on Cleveland.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (thumb), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

