Ranked teams meet as No. 23 Nova hosts No. 18 Xavier

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Musketeers are led by Jack Nunge and Colby Jones. Nunge has averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jones has accounted for 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. The Wildcats have been anchored by Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, who are scoring 16.2 and 14.7 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JACK: Nunge has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 61.3.