Ranked teams meet as No. 21 Ohio State hosts No. 22 Wisconsin

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 32 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Johnny Davis has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last five games. He's also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Buckeyes are 2-2 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Wisconsin defense has forced 12.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 12 per game over its last five.