Rangers seek to prolong win streak, take on the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -120, Reds +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati went 77-85 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Reds scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.3 last season.

Texas went 78-84 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Rangers scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 4.6 last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (neck), Josh Smith: day-to-day (quadricep), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.