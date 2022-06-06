Rangers, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Tuesday

Francona acknowledged the makeups will stress Cleveland's roster, but there isn't much he can do about it. However, it is a worry.

“I’m just being honest," he said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a situation where we’re down one in the loss column, but you’re back five or six games. That’s significant.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: The team still was discussing whether utility man Brad Miller (right hip impingement) will go on a rehab assignment before being activated. Manager Chris Woodward expects Miller to be ready by Friday or "shortly after.”

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) threw a side session before Monday's postponement. He'll make a rehab start later this week for Triple-A Columbus and may need another outing before he's back in the rotation.

