Rangers beat Blue Jackets 2-1 in shootout for NHL-leading 9th road win

Dmitri Voronkov scored for Columbus, which had won three straight at home. Jet Greaves made 31 saves in coach Dean Evason’s 100th game behind the Blue Jackets bench.

Zibanejad buried his own rebound at 6:30 of the second period after the Blue Jackets failed to clear the puck on the game’s first power play, extending his point streak to three games.

Mathieu Olivier’s fight with Sam Carrick at 15:57 shifted the momentum for Columbus, which did not record a shot on goal until seven minutes into the period. That spark carried into the next shift, and Voronkov tied the score with a power-play goal 37 seconds later when he converted a rebound off Zach Werenski's shot.

Kirill Marchenko’s secondary assist extended his point streak to 11 games.

Columbus was outshot for most of the game but pushed it past regulation before Miller beat Greaves in the final round of the shootout to win it for New York.

