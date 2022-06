Ramírez's hitting, Kwan's catch help Guardians top Rockies

Ramírez entered the night with a major league-best 62 RBIs. While he didn't add to that total, his third-inning double gave him 39 extra-base hits, the most in franchise history through the first 58 games of a season. Ramírez is 14 for 29 in the past seven games, pushing his batting average to .307.

Konnor Pilkington lasted just 4 1/3 innings for the Guardians, giving up four runs — two earned — and six hits. He was hurt by poor defense, including his own.

Pilkington threw wildly to first in the second, allowing a run to score. Mercado dropped a routine fly that would have been the final out of the third, putting Colorado up 4-2.

The Rockies weren't much better in the field. On a double steal in the fifth, catcher Elias Diaz threw the ball into left field to bring in a run in as Cleveland rallied to take a 5-4 lead. It gave the Rockies an MLB-high 52 errors and they've made at least one in a franchise-record 12 straight home games.

Ramírez singled in the sixth off Chad Smith for his fourth hit. Luke Maile, who had walked, moved to third and then scored on Smith's wild pitch to make it 6-4.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to nine games in the third when he pulled Austin Gomber's changeup to left for his first homer since September to make it 2-all.

Gomber (3-7) allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Asked about Naylor's awkward slide into second Tuesday, manager Terry Francona said he's still cautious at times after Naylor's gruesome ankle injury a year ago. “I tried to remind him for what he's been through, where he's at, he's got to be happy," Francona said. ... Franmil Reyes (hamstring), who was scheduled to be the DH on Thursday for Triple-A Columbus, could instead play the outfield. “We don't want to hold him back,” Francona said. ... RHP Aaron Civale (glute) allowed one unearned run and two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for Columbus.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black is searching for a new setup man after announcing RHP Tyler Kinley will likely miss the remainder of the season with an elbow flexor tear. "I think he was potentially on that track (for making the All-Star Game)," Black said.

UP NEXT

The Guardians conclude their first series at Coors Field since 2017 on Thursday when RHP Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09 ERA) faces Rockies RHP Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70).

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario celebrates his home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza watches his double against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)