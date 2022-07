Ramírez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals 13-1

The 24-year-old outfielder had two hits and walked twice.

Steven Kwan and Andrés Giménez each drove in two runs and Franmil Reyes had an RBI for the fifth straight game, the longest stretch of his career.

Cleveland topped the 22 hits it had against the Royals on April 10.

Jonathan Heasley (1-5) gave up six runs and six hits in a career-low 1 1/3 innings.

Taylor made his first career pitching appearance and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. He also struck out Reyes and Óscar Mercado.

Andrew Benintendi extended his AL-best on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the first. Nicky Lopez drove in the Royals' run with a grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Manager Mike Matheny said RHP Josh Staumont (neck strain) is set to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. Staumont was sent to the 15-day injured list on June 26.

UP NEXT

Zach Plesac (2-6, 3.80 ERA) will take the mound for Cleveland in the series finale. Zack Greinke (2-5, 4.85 ERA) will counter for Kansas City.

Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones watches his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones reacts after being tagged out at home trying to score on a single hit by Steven Kwan during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares catches a line drive for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches his RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)